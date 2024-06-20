Desert Recreation District opens 5 pools for the summer, encourages swim lessons at all ages

The Desert Recreation District has opened five pools for the summer, with day passes available at low prices.

DRD has partnered with the Palm Springs Unified School District and the Cathedral City Council to offer swim lessons and sessions at Cathedral City High School this summer.

The pool opens to all Cathedral City residents on Monday, June 24. Additionally, the Cathedral City Council has allocated $3,300 to fund scholarships for local youth to participate in swim lessons.

"It’s government working directly for the residents we serve," said Scott Sear of the Desert Recreation District. "As a government employee, this is our mandate. We aim to make these pools and facilities accessible to the public."

Swim lessons are offered for babies starting at 6 months old up to adults.

DRD prioritizes pool safety as part of their swim lessons, and even hosts Jr. Lifeguarding classes.

For more information about swim lessons, visit this site