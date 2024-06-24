Palm Springs Animal Shelter urges pet safety precautions as Fourth of July approaches

Nationally, pets go missing on the Fourth of July because they are spooked by loud fireworks.

And here in Palm Springs, there is no exception.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter says it notices more pets arriving after July 4, and that it fills up.

The animal shelter has information you need to keep your pet safe and out of the shelter this Fourth of July.

They suggest keeping your pet at home during holiday celebrations, microchipping them in case they run away, and keeping them in a calm indoor space during fireworks.

