Come help Pack the Bus

It’s almost time to Pack the Bus!

Sunline Transit agency is partnered with KESQ News Channel 3 to provide school supplies to hundreds of children at the Galilee Center.

The school supplies drive is located at the Walmart on Monterey in Palm Desert, beginning at 7:00 AM and ending at 7:00 PM.

Last year, 480 backpacks were collected with thousands of pieces of school supplies.

For the 10th annual drive, Sunline hopes for more donations than ever!

Stay with News Channel 3 on the air and online to see the community Pack the Bus!