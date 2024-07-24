First ever ‘Community Day’ hosted by Olive Crest, resources available for all families in need

The first Community Day hosted by Olive Crest will be held today.

Olive Crest serves over 600 families and children in the Coachella Valley, aiming to build strong families and ensure child safety.

The Community Day is a resource fair that will provide families with vital healthcare, educational, employment, and other resources.

Olive Crest recognizes the need for such services, understanding that 31.1% of children in the Coachella Valley live in households below the poverty line.

Olive Crest is collaborating with various community partners to make this event possible. Among them are Variety of the Desert, Riverside County Office of Education, Partners Against Violence, Friendly Flosser, FIND Food Bank, and many other nonprofits.

The Community Day will take place at the Olive Crest Headquarters, located at 39830 Portola Avenue. The event begins at 10:00 AM and ends at 1:00 PM. All are welcome.

And to find out more about Olive Crest, head to their website.