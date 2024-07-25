Desert Care Network and LifeStream hosting summer blood drives

Historically, summer brings a shortage in blood donations.

Desert Care Network is hosting summer blood drives at all three of its locations to help combat these shortages.

The network has partnered with LifeStream Blood Bank to meet patient needs. It aims to collect 500 donations daily to support its facilities.

At Desert Regional Medical Center, 150 to 175 patients receive blood transfusions monthly, including new mothers, newborns, cancer patients, and trauma patients.

Upcoming blood donation events:

Desert Regional Medical Center

Thursday, July 25, 2024

7:00 am - 2:00 pm

1150 N. Indian Canyon Dr

Sinatra Education Center

Palm Springs, CA 92262

JFK Memorial Hospital

Thursday, August 8, 2024

8:30 am -1:30 pm

JFK Hospital Conference Room A

81863 Dr. Carreon Blvd.

Indio, CA 92201

Hi Desert Medical Center

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Helen Gray Building

6601 White Feather Rd.

Joshua Tree, CA 92252