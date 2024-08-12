Highway 111 improvement project in La Quinta pushed to mid-2025 amid funding delay

An improvement project along La Quinta's stretch of Highway 111, which begins west of Washington Street and ends at Jefferson Street, has been pushed back to May 2025.

The project – which was originally planned for this summer – will repave the two-mile length of Highway 111, which the city says 38,000 motorists drive through daily.

The city will not receive $4 million in funding from Congress until October at the earliest. The city says it is opting to push construction back until after peak season ends in the desert.

In the meantime, the city lists several smaller projects it will work on before major construction can begin next spring, including:

Pothole repair

Repaving in badly-needed areas

Median repairs

Landscaping improvements

Stay with KESQ for more on La Quinta's plans for the project later tonight.