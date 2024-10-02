Employees react following closures of Massage Envy locations in Palm Desert, La Quinta

Both employees and customers were surprised to learn of the closure of Massage Envy locations in Palm Desert and La Quinta earlier this week.

The two Massage Envy locations were the only ones in the valley. The closest ones are in Temecula and Murrieta.

Employees tell News Channel Three that management gave them less than 24 hours notice before the closure on Monday.

Signs were posted on the doors announcing the closures and emails were sent to customers by franchise owner Holly Lassak.

Stay tuned to hear more from employees and management about the closures.