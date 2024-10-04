EPSON Tour Championship taking place in Indian Wells

The Epson Tour Championship has come to Indian Wells!

The tournament features 108 athletes repressing 20 countries like

United States, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, South Korea, South Africa, Colombia, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

The Epson Tour is the most established women’s developmental tour in the world, with a mission to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.

As the official qualifying tour of the LPGA, the season finale will recognize the top 15 players with LPGA Tour Membership for the 2025 season.

General admission tickets start at $15 per day. Children 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Current and former military members and accompanying spouse or partners receive complimentary grounds passes. For tickets visit epsontourchampionship.com/tickets/.