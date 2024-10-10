World Homeless Day, CVRM advocates for solutions

Today is World Homeless Day, a time to raise awareness and advocate for an end to homelessness.

The latest California Point in Time count shows nearly 186,000 people facing homelessness. This number is slightly up from 2023 and represents an 8% increase from 2022.

In the Coachella Valley, 37% of the population is living on the edge of homelessness. That’s why the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission works with the community to find solutions and help people get back on their feet.

CVRM feeds 900 people on any given day and provides shelter for 320 individuals each night.

They also collaborate with local officials, including police and city councils, to address homelessness.

CVRM has found that over 80% of their program graduates go on to live successful, healthy lives.

They say the best way to help end homelessness is to volunteer. You can find opportunities here.