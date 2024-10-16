College of the Desert breaking ground on Roadrunner Motors

After years of delays, College of the Desert is finally breaking ground on Roadrunner Motors.

The Roadrunner Motors facility will be comprised of a nearly 26,000 square foot training center, which can accommodate 100 students at a time in a cohort style.

And the facility will be a full service learning space where students learn all aspects of the auto industry, creating the next generation of automotive technicians and professionals.

Renderings of Roadrunner Motors Facility

This groundbreaking event comes years after College of the Desert announced they'd be building a new facility. Nicholas Robles, the Public Information Officer from College of the Desert, told us the delays were due to the pandemic, and site reevaluation. "When we looked at the feasible options, this was the one that kind of stuck out. It was a lot of community support to help this project move forward and really come to fruition. It's the taxpayers, the bond funds that are making this project possible, but also the visionary leadership of our board as well as our interim superintendent that drove that final scratch to make this project reality."

College of the Desert will be holding a groundbreaking for the much-awaited Roadrunner Motors facility at 67-905 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Cathedral City on Wednesday, October 16 at 8:30 a.m. Community members are invited to come witness this milestone moment in the history of the College and the community.

The facility is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2026.