Skip to Content
Top Stories

An inside look at how law enforcement responds to bomb threats following scares at election offices

By
Published 10:40 AM

Several election offices across Southern California were forced to evacuate after bomb threats were received in the days following Election Day.

News Channel Three reported that the Riverside County Registrar of Voters was evacuated last Friday. Orange County's election offices faced similar threats, too.

The Riverside County Registrar wrote in a statement following the scare:

The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters received a bomb threat at the Riverside Central Counting Building. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified, and the building was swiftly evacuated. The evacuation, which included both the public and staff, was completed in less than five minutes.

The Sheriff’s Department and bomb squad arrived on the scene, conducted a thorough search, and found no explosives.

Responding to bomb threats requires a coordinated effort from law enforcement. Stay with News Channel Three to hear from the Riverside County Sheriff's Hazardous Device Team on what you should do during an emergency situation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content