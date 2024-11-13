An inside look at how law enforcement responds to bomb threats following scares at election offices

Several election offices across Southern California were forced to evacuate after bomb threats were received in the days following Election Day.

News Channel Three reported that the Riverside County Registrar of Voters was evacuated last Friday. Orange County's election offices faced similar threats, too.

The Riverside County Registrar wrote in a statement following the scare:

The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters received a bomb threat at the Riverside Central Counting Building. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified, and the building was swiftly evacuated. The evacuation, which included both the public and staff, was completed in less than five minutes. The Sheriff’s Department and bomb squad arrived on the scene, conducted a thorough search, and found no explosives.

