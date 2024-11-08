Riverside County Registrar of Voters receives bomb threat, no explosives located

The Riverside Central Counting Building was briefly evacuated after receiving a bomb threat, the county Registrar of Voters announced Friday night.

Officials said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified at around 6:40 p.m. The building was swiftly evacuated. The evacuation, which included both the public and staff, was completed in less than five minutes.

"The Sheriff’s Department and bomb squad arrived on the scene, conducted a thorough search, and found no explosives," reads the Registrar's office statement.

Ballot processing will resume tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, as scheduled.

"The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters remains committed to the safety of the public and our staff. We continue to prioritize transparency and encourage the public to observe all processes as we ensure a fair, accurate, and transparent election," the Registrar's office added.

Bomb threats were also reported Friday evening at the Orange County’s elections office, according to the Pasadena-Star News.

Maryland also reported bomb threats at several of its boards of elections on Friday.

This comes after a series of bomb threats at polling locations in several states on Election Day. On those, the FBI said many appeared to originate from Russian email domains.