Palm Springs Art Museum to honor World Aids Day with Symposium

The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a symposium and an art gallery to mark World Aids Day.

The event is taking place at the Palm Springs Art Museum in partnership with HIV+ Aging Research Project on December 1, 2024.

The Museum is offering two programs:

11:00 a.m. 3rd Annual Timothy Ray Brown Community Cure Symposium

1:15 p.m. Visual AIDS Day With(out) Art 2024: a series of films and a panel

Please note: you must register separately for each program.