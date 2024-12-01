Palm Springs Art Museum to honor World Aids Day with Symposium
The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a symposium and an art gallery to mark World Aids Day.
The event is taking place at the Palm Springs Art Museum in partnership with HIV+ Aging Research Project on December 1, 2024.
The Museum is offering two programs:
- 11:00 a.m. 3rd Annual Timothy Ray Brown Community Cure Symposium
- 1:15 p.m. Visual AIDS Day With(out) Art 2024: a series of films and a panel
Please note: you must register separately for each program.