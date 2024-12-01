Skip to Content
Palm Springs Art Museum to honor World Aids Day with Symposium

Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force
The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a symposium and an art gallery to mark World Aids Day.

The event is taking place at the Palm Springs Art Museum in partnership with HIV+ Aging Research Project on December 1, 2024.

The Museum is offering two programs:

  • 11:00 a.m. 3rd Annual Timothy Ray Brown Community Cure Symposium
  • 1:15 p.m. Visual AIDS Day With(out) Art 2024: a series of films and a panel

Please note: you must register separately for each program.

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023.

