CVRM honoring lives lost to homelessness in “The Longest Night” Homeless Memorial Service

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is inviting the community to join them in “The Longest Night” Homeless Memorial Service on December 19. The service will honor lives lost to homelessness

The special event observes Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, which is on the 21st. Recognized annually on the “longest night of the year,” this solemn day honors the lives lost to homelessness. It serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address this crisis in our community.

"It's important for individuals to come and take part so that we're honoring those who have passed," said Kirsten Crawford from CVRM. "These people are lost, they're not forgotten. And this memorial is for people to understand that homeless people could be somebody's brother, sister, mother, father... these are real people."

The event, supported and hosted by multiple Riverside County agencies, will take place at CVRM, located at 47470 Van Buren Street in Indio from 5 pm to 8 PM. This event is free and open to the public. For more information or to RSVP, please contact CVRM at 760-347-3512.

Community members, advocates, and local leaders are invited to join in a ceremony of remembrance and reflection. The program, emceed by Greg Rodriguez, Deputy Director for Government Affairs and Community Engagement at Riverside County Department of Housing & Workforce Solutions, will include remarks from local officials, testimonies from those with lived experience, and a candlelight vigil to honor those who have passed. There will be a delicious hot meal served with desserts and beverages. Blankets, socks, hygiene kits, and nutrition packs will be provided for our homeless neighbors.

"Homelessness is more than a housing crisis; it is a matter of life and death," said CVRM Executive Director Darla Burkett. "This Memorial Day is a chance to remember those we’ve lost while renewing our commitment to providing hope, shelter, and solutions for those still in need."

Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, observed nationwide, coincides with the winter solstice—the longest and often coldest night of the year—symbolizing the harsh realities faced by unhoused individuals.

CVRM has been a cornerstone of support for individuals experiencing homelessness in the Coachella Valley, offering shelter, meals, job training, and case management, Burkett said.