In-person voting begins for June Primary election

Riverside County residents now have the option to go vote in person for the June Primary election at any of the county's Vote Centers.

Click HERE to find a full list of in-person Vote Center locations in Riverside County.

Starting Saturday, in-person voting is available 10 days before Election Day on June 7. The county said voters now have new and more accessible voting equipment.

If you missed the voter registration deadline on May 23, you can still vote in this election. Go to any Voting Location and you can register and vote on the same day all the way up through Election Day.

If you need to register and want to vote from home, contact the Riverside County Registrar of Voters to find out how to register and get a vote by mail ballot through Election Day.

Riverside County residents should have also already received their Vote-by-mail ballots. The county said ballot mailing was completed by May 13.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned through the postal service or deposited in vote-by-mail drop-off boxes at 87 participating locations throughout Riverside County.

Ballot drop-off locations and hours of operation can be found on the registrar’s website.

You received your election ballot in the mail; now what?



You can vote by mail, ballot drop off box, or at a vote center near you.



For more information on the election, visit https://t.co/ukOKgZCb45🗳️ #RivCoNOW #RivCoVotes — RivCoVotes (@RivCoRegistrar) May 16, 2022

Completed ballots must be received at the Registrar of Voters Office, any vote center, or ballot drop-off location within Riverside County no later than the close of polls on Election Day or be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than seven days after Election Day to be counted.



