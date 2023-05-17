Democrat Will Rollins discusses why he plans to run for Congress again

Democrat Will Rollins is speaking in-depth with News Channel 3 about why he again plans to run for Congress against Republican incumbent Ken Calvert.

Rollins held a campaign event today with Democrats of the Desert. The former federal prosecutor lost to Calvert in last year's election by roughly 11,000 votes.

Rollins' formal entry into the race again throws into play a tight district that became bluer as part of re-districting, which includes a large part of the Coachella Valley.

"What do you plan to do differently this time around, and how do you plan to close that gap?" News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked Rollins.

Rollins responded, "Well, the truth is I had a steep learning curve in the first one. I worked in law enforcement for five years and became a first-time candidate just last year, so the end of 2021. So, it was a lot to learn the first time, but really proud of the coalition that we built and the more people get to know me, the better we've done."

Rollins also said during the interview, "I think there's a lot of non-partisan issues that voters across party lines really support. Like term limits and lifetime bans for lobbying for members of Congress, and banning stock trades. That has nothing to do if you're a Republican or Democrat. I think everybody wants it, and we need to elect leaders regardless of party who will fight to get that done."

Meanwhile, Calvert says he is confident he will win again.

You can watch Peter Daut's full interview with both candidates on the potential re-match at the top of the article.