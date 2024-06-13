Dr. Zendle will not seek third term on DHCD board; Greg Rodriguez announces campaign to fill vacancy

A seat is opening on the Desert Healthcare District board of directors in this upcoming election season.

Dr. Les Zendle, who represents Zone 1 of the DHCD, announced that he will not seek his third term on the board.

His current four-year term ends in December, a position he's held since 2016.

In the wake of that announcement, Greg Rodriguez, the current chair of Riverside University Health Systems Community Health Center Board of Directors, announced his campaign to fill that vacancy.

Anyone interested in running for that position will have from July to August to file to end up on the November ballot.

Zone 1 includes most of Palm Springs, most of Rancho Mirage, and small portions of Cathedral City and Palm Desert.