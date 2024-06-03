Palm Springs library hosts monthlong Pride Archive display

In celebration of Pride Month, LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert is presenting a monthlong partial display of its collection at Welwood Murray Memorial Library.

The organization is a community-based archive with a mission of recording and presenting "the history of LGBTQ individuals, businesses, organizations and events centered in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley.''

The Pride Month Display showcases a range of donations and acquisitions since 2019.

Archival items at the library include historical publications, travel guides, commemorative pins, posters, and other memorabilia.

"The Archive has been fortunate to receive several donations of meaningful items that demonstrate the vitality of the LGBTQ community in Palm Springs and the surrounding cities," David Gray, co-founder and co-director of LGBTQ+ History & Archives of the Desert, said in a statement. "We are excited to have this opportunity to show some of our collection to the community."

The display can be visited throughout the month of June during normal library hours. Visitors can learn more at https://www.palmspringsca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/27203/3774.