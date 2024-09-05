White Gold Rush: companies look to 2026 for mass lithium production

It's the white gold rush!

Things are moving fast in Lithium Valley, near the Salton Sea.

If you drive along Highway 111 all the way down to the southern end of the Salton Sea, you'll see your usual puffs of white steam, chugging up from the geothermal plants.

But below those clouds, underneath these plants, some ground-breaking developments in the world of lithium and tech. As these companies get closer to mass production – get ready for some big changes to come to the area.

Watch morning anchor Angela Chen's report "White Gold Rush" airing Thursday night at 6 p.m.