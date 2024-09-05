Skip to Content
Salton Sea

White Gold Rush: companies look to 2026 for mass lithium production

By
New
Published 7:42 AM

It's the white gold rush!

Things are moving fast in Lithium Valley, near the Salton Sea.

If you drive along Highway 111 all the way down to the southern end of the Salton Sea, you'll see your usual puffs of white steam, chugging up from the geothermal plants.

But below those clouds, underneath these plants, some ground-breaking developments in the world of lithium and tech. As these companies get closer to mass production – get ready for some big changes to come to the area.

Watch morning anchor Angela Chen's report "White Gold Rush" airing Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Salton Sea
development
geothermal

Jump to comments ↓

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content