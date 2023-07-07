Summer Energy-Saving Tips

By taking the actions below, you will help protect the environment, maintain the electrical grid and save energy costs.

Residential

Avoid using major appliances like washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles and applicable industrial equipment, etc., between the hours of 3-9 p.m.

like washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles and applicable industrial equipment, etc., between the hours of 3-9 p.m. Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when you are home.

or higher when you are home. Use a ceiling fan to cool off for less. However, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room — they only cool people, not spaces.

to cool off for less. However, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room — they only cool people, not spaces. Block the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.

from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs. Plug electronics into a power strip , then turn the strip off when not in use.

, then turn the strip off when not in use. Use the power management settings on computers and monitors.

on computers and monitors. Replace your five most-used light fixtures and/or bulbs with ENERGY STAR® products.

with ENERGY STAR® products. Change or clean your air conditioner’s filter at least once a month to keep your system running at peak performance.

at least once a month to keep your system running at peak performance. Check for household leaks to make sure air is not escaping.

to make sure air is not escaping. Unplug that second fridge located in the hot garage or utility room. IID will pick it up and pay you $50 to recycle it for you. Sign-up here for IID's Refrigerator Recycling Program.

located in the hot garage or utility room. IID will pick it up and pay you $50 to recycle it for you. Sign-up here for IID's Refrigerator Recycling Program. Choose energy-efficient appliances . They don’t just save you money, but they’re good for the environment, too.

. They don’t just save you money, but they’re good for the environment, too. Avoid over-drying your clothes . It wastes energy, plus causes static and wrinkling.

. It wastes energy, plus causes static and wrinkling. Set your dishwashers on economy mode , to use less water and electricity.

, to use less water and electricity. Pull the plug on chargers that aren’t in use.

that aren’t in use. Download the IID Connect app for more energy saving tips.

Non-Residential

Review above-listed tips for residential energy users to determine which may apply to your business.

for residential energy users to determine which may apply to your business. Choose energy efficient equipment . Check IID’s Energy Rewards Program for rebate information.

. Check IID’s Energy Rewards Program for rebate information. Turn off air conditioning in unoccupied areas . Conditioning air in storage, basement or empty space is usually unnecessary.

. Conditioning air in storage, basement or empty space is usually unnecessary. Install and program thermostats to power down or raise temperature after closing.

to power down or raise temperature after closing. Install motion detectors to control lighting in frequently unoccupied areas, such as restrooms, conference rooms or storage rooms.

to control lighting in frequently unoccupied areas, such as restrooms, conference rooms or storage rooms. Activate computers’ sleep mode . This reduces electricity consumption to about less than 5 percent of full power.

. This reduces electricity consumption to about less than 5 percent of full power. Plan meetings during peak periods to minimize use of equipment.

during peak periods to minimize use of equipment. Adjust schedule or shifts so that increased production occur before or after peak hours.

so that increased production occur before or after peak hours. Regularly clean and perform maintenance on HVAC units and all energy-intensive equipment to keep it operating efficiently.

and all energy-intensive equipment to keep it operating efficiently. Replace incandescent or halogen lamps with low wattage or higher efficiency lamps.

Looking for more ways to save, see below.

Do It Yourself Energy Assessment