indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out
today at 9:21 PM
Published 5:24 PM

2nd playing of indiGo Stadium Shootout set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Stadium Course of PGA WEST

KESQ

The indiGo Stadium Shootout is back for another year!

Watch the drama unfold live as players compete for $1,000 and bragging rights

2022-Indigo-Stadium-Shootout-Player-ListDownload

Watch the drama play out on the Pete Dye Stadium Course and see who survives 'Alcatraz'

The Coachella Valley’s top golf club pros will battle it out for $1,000 in a one-hole competition to become the Second Annual indiGO Auto Group Stadium Shoot-Out Champion.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 9am-12pm

You are invited to watch the drama play out live on the notorious 17th hole of the Pete Dye Stadium Course, affectionately known as "Alcatraz."

Presented by indiGO Auto Group, Aston Martin and Bentley Rancho Mirage, this winner-take-all event benefits First Tee of the Coachella Valley and will be broadcast at 5pm on Sunday, November 20th on News Channel 3 KESQ, hosted by Sports Director Blake Arthur.

Golf Course

Sponsors
