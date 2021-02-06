Tom Flores gets the Call to the Hall

Sports

Four-time Super Bowl Champion and Coachella Valley resident Tom Flores will be enshrined in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to multiple reports.

He spent 60 years in professional football, as a player and coach. He and Mike Ditka, a Hall of Famer, are the only people in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a head coach, assistant coach and player.

"It would be an honor. It would be a thrill and a fulfillment of a lifelong dream," Flores said earlier this week about being selected for the Hall of Fame.

Flores is most known for his nine seasons as the Raiders head coach. Two of his Super Bowl victories were from his tenure there. Flores' playoff win percentage was .727, behind only Vince Lombardi.

"I always say it's a very physical game played by big people who run fast… and they're getting faster and bigger all the time. And I like to think that I did that well. Well enough to be recognized and rewarded for it and this would be the ultimate of the rewards… the Hall of Fame," Flores said.

Flores was the only Coach Finalist for the Class of 2021.

