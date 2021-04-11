Skip to Content
Palm Desert Resort hosts Toyota Tour Cup for elite junior golfers

The Palm Desert Resort Country Club held the Toyota Tour Cup this weekend - an invite-only tournament for elite junior golfers within the PGA of Southern California Junior Tour.

The Toyota Tour Cup has produced some of the world's best golfers.

One of the golfers playing this weekend was Palm Desert standout Caroline Wales, who is headed to play at Kansas. Wales led after the first day with a score of 67, but Kylie Chong from Torrance won the championship, finishing at 4-under par for the weekend.

On the boys side, Joshua Koo from Cerritos won with a possible course record, that's according to head golf pro Rod Prieto. Koo shot a 62 Sunday, finishing at 13-under par for the tournament.

