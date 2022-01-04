DEL Tips-off in 2022, Palm Desert and Shadow Hills both win

Winter break is over and we are back on the court for high school hoops. It's Tuesday so that means DEL action around the valley.

Palm Springs visited cross town rival Palm Desert. The Indians had the lead at the half but it was 20 Demario Wilson points that powered Palm Desert over Palm Springs.

56-47 the final. Brady Clemmer and Owen Hayden each added 11 points of their own.

Then at Rancho Mirage the Rattlers welcomed the best team in the valley, Shadow Hills.

It was Chris Carter's night. Carter had 37 points including a hammer dunk. Cord Stansberry had 20 points and the Knights beat the Rattlers 83-72.

Finally, La Quinta beat Xavier Prep at home 64-42.

Stick with News Channel 3 for the rest of basketball season for highlights, scores and much more.