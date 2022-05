The Lady Rajahs historic, compelling season comes to an end as they fall, 4-3, to Elsinore in the CIF-SS Division Six semifinals on Saturday.

The game was tied, 3-3, heading into extras when Elsinore took the lead in the top of the eighth.

This was the farthest any softball team from Indio has reached in the playoffs. The Lady Rajahs won 24 games this season and a DVL title.

Congratulations to Indio softball on a great season.