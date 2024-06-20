Reports: Lakers tab JJ Redick as next coach

The Lakers appear to have ended their search for a new coach, with multiple reports today indicating the team has tabbed veteran player-turned-analyst JJ Redick for the post.

ESPN reported that the team has inked Redick to a four-year deal to lead the team, following meetings held last week with owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Redick played in the league for 15 years, including stints with the Clippers, the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. He has never worked as a coach.

Following his retirement as a player, he worked as an analyst with ESPN.

The Lakers had initially targeted University of Connecticut men's basketball coach Dan Hurley for the position, but Hurley turned down the offer. Multiple reports suggested the team had offered Hurley a six year, $70 million contract. Hurley is coming off two consecutive national championships with Connecticut.

"I am humbled by this entire experience,'' Hurley said in a statement after declining the offer. ``At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today's workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships."

The Lakers have been seeking a new coach since early May when the team fired Darvin Ham, days after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

Ham led the Lakers for two seasons, compiling a 90-74 record.