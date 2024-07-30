Coachella Valley tennis player Desirae Krawczyk advances to second round in Olympics

Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk earned a comfortable win today in the first round of women's doubles at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Krawczyk, a Palm Desert resident, played alongside doubles partner Danielle Collins. The fourth-seeded pair dominated the first set en route to a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Greece's Maria Sakkari and Despina Papamichail.

The winning pair will advance to face the Ukrainian sibling duo of Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok. The match is scheduled on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the second-largest tennis facility at the Olympics, at 3 A.M. PST on Wednesday.

Krawczyk is no stranger to the clay courts at Roland Garros, having won the 2021 French Open in mixed doubles, one of four career grand slam titles. She also finished a runner-up in women's doubles in 2020.

