Report: Lakers to unveil 2nd Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

A second statue of the late Laker legend Kobe Bryant could be ready for public viewing by this weekend, with a report today indicating the team plans to unveil the latest artwork outside Crypto.com Arena in a private ceremony Friday.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported that the statue will depict Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The pair died along with seven other people in a Calabasas helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

The Lakers unveiled the first statue of Bryant outside the arena on Feb. 8. During that ceremony, Bryant's widow, Vanessa, announced that there would eventually be three statues in his honor outside the area, although no timeline was provided for their unveiling.

ESPN noted that Friday's date -- 8/2/24 -- is a significant tie to Bryant, representing the two uniform numbers he wore with the Lakers, 8 and 24, and Gianna's number 2.

The Feb. 8 date of the first statue unveiling -- 2/8/24 -- bore the same connection.

According to ESPN, the newest statue will be available for public viewing beginning Saturday, while the third planned statue will be unveiled sometime next season.

Other Laker greats commemorated with a statue outside the arena are Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O'Neal, Abdul-Jabbar, Johnson, Jerry West and announcer Chick Hearn.

Bryant was known as "Black Mamba" during his 20-year Hall of Fame NBA career with the Lakers.

Both of Kobe Bryant's uniform numbers were retired by the Lakers in 2017, the year after he hung up his sneakers -- making him the first NBA player to have two numbers retired by the same team. He wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, then switched to No. 24 for the rest of his career.

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers and became the team's all-time leader in games (1,346), minutes played (48,637), field goals (11,719) and 3-point goals (1,827), among numerous team records.