All-Stars team from Riverside County to play for berth in Little League World Series

The all-star team from Eastvale will play for a berth in the Little League World Series tonight after winning its first two games in the West Region Tournament.

The 6 p.m. game is a rematch of Eastvale's 11-3 victory over the all-star team from the Central East Maui Little League in Wailuku, Hawaii Tuesday, Eastlake's most recent game.

Eastlake, the Southern California champion, opened play in the four-team tournament Sunday with a 4-0 victory over the all-star team from the Litchfield Park Little League, the Arizona state champion.

The entire tournament is being played at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino.

Eastvale is 15-1 in four tournaments this summer. It qualified for the West Region Tournament by winning the 10-team Southern California State Tournament, winning its final seven games in the double elimination tournament after losing its opening game.

A team from Riverside County has never won the West Region championship, which has been held annually since 1957, except for 2020, when the Little League World Series was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game will be televised by ESPN.