USC football placed on one-year probation over coaching violations

The USC football program was placed on one year of probation and fined $50,000 for violating limits on the allowable number of coaches during spring and fall of 2022 and spring of 2023, the NCAA announced today.

"The school and the enforcement staff agreed that the violations in this case occurred when eight analysts for the football program engaged in on-and off-field coaching activities during spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023, resulting in the football program exceeding the permissible number of countable coaches by six for two academic years,'' according to a statement from the NCAA.

USC Coach Lincoln Riley was not personally penalized or suspended, with the NCAA noting that some of the violations occurred following a January 2023 rules change that shifted head coach responsibilities.

"Because Riley was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff, Riley rebutted his presumed responsibility for the violations occurring before the rules change,'' according to the NCAA statement. "For the same

reasons, the parties also agreed that a suspension penalty for Riley was not appropriate."

The NCAA also noted that the university "promptly investigated the violations when notified and worked collaboratively with the enforcement staff to resolve the case."

"The parties also agreed that the school appropriately educated and monitored the football program and that the analysts were aware of the rules but occasionally exhibited lapses in judgment,'' according to the NCAA.

In a statement, USC Director of Athletics Jen Cohen said, "Since learning of potential violations related to our football program in May 2023, USC has worked cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and with the Committee on Infractions, as we identified and acknowledged violations, issued corrective measures, and submitted a negotiated resolution in a timely fashion that was approved by the Committee. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity in our athletic programs."