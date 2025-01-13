World No. 2 Xander Schauffele withdraws from the 2025 American Express

The top two men's players in the world are out of the 2025 American Express tournament, taking place this weekend in La Quinta.

On Monday, the PGA Tour announced that World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is out of the tournament. The reason for his withdrawal has not been disclosed.

Schauffele will be replaced by Philip Knowles.

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is a WD from The American Express and is replaced by Philip Knowles. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 13, 2025

Last week, Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked men's golf player, announced he was dropping out of this year's AMEX. Scheffler injured his right hand on a broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner.

The American Express will take place Jan. 16-19 at the PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.