World No. 2 Xander Schauffele withdraws from the 2025 American Express

Published 2:50 PM

The top two men's players in the world are out of the 2025 American Express tournament, taking place this weekend in La Quinta.

On Monday, the PGA Tour announced that World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is out of the tournament. The reason for his withdrawal has not been disclosed.

Schauffele will be replaced by Philip Knowles.

Last week, Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked men's golf player, announced he was dropping out of this year's AMEX. Scheffler injured his right hand on a broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner.

The American Express will take place Jan. 16-19 at the PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

Jesus Reyes

