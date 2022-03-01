Andy Murray & Sofia Kenin granted wild cards for 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Two more fan favorites have been added to the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Officials announced on Tuesday that Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin have been granted wild cards for the tournament, which will kick off next week.

Murray, 34, is a former World No. 1, multi-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and two-time Wimbledon Champion. The British-born tennis star became a sensation in his home country when, in 2013, he become the first British player to win a Men's Singles title at Wimbledon.

He returns to Indian Wells less than a few months after having his wedding ring and shoes stolen while preparing for the special October edition of the tournament.

Murray has never won the BNP Paribas Open title. The closest he's come to so far is in 2009, when he lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals.

Kenin, 23, was the 2020 WTA Player of the Year, a well-deserved title following her win at the 2020 Australian Open and impressive performance at the 2020 French Open. She finished the year ranked No. 4 in the World, so far the highest-ranking of her career.

She's looking to return to her 2020 form after injuries and illness caused her to struggle in 2021. Kenin was originally born in Russia, born moved to the United States a few months after she was born.

Kenin is looking to win her first BNP Paribas Open title. It's her first appearance since 2019. She was originally scheduled to take part in the Oct. 2021 edition of the tournament, but had to withdraw.

Muray and Kenin join a star-studded field ready to take the court at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. This year's player list includes Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Ash Barty, and many more.

The BNP Paribas Open will be held from March 7-20. Stay with News Channel 3 for complete coverage of the tournament.