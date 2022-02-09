Djokovic among player lineup for 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

The BNP Paribas Open unveiled its full list of player entries for this year's tournament today, featuring the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, along with 2022 Australian Open champions Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty.

The BNP Paribas Open will be held from March 7-20 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will feature top-ranked players from around the world.

Check Out Our BNP Paribas Open Section for Continuing Coverage

On the woman's side, world No. 1 player Barty will seek her first title in the desert after sitting out in 2021. Barty's 2021 season included five singles titles and her second career Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon.

Barty will be joined by 2021 BNP Paribas Open champion Paula Badosa, 2021 Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova.

On the men's side, Nadal will compete in the tournament for the first time since 2019. He was unable to play in 2021 due to a foot injury.

Nadal will be joined by 2021 US Open champion and 2022 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, 2021 Nitto ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev and 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. Last year's champion at Indian Wells, Cameron Norrie, will also make a return alongside world No. 1 player Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic recently raised controversy in Australia due to the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The 11-day saga over Djokovic’s entry visa ended with him being deported for failing to meet the vaccination requirements.

To enter Australia, Djokovic submitted a positive test issued in Serbia on Dec. 16 for a visa exemption on the grounds that he had recently recovered from the virus. He is not vaccinated, and the Australian government later decided to cancel his visa and deport Djokovic, saying his presence in Australia could stir anti-vaccination sentiments.

The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens will require attendees to present valid proof of vaccination to enter.

Tournament officials said that the guidelines for players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States in regard to the vaccination status of international travelers entering the country.

The U.S. currently requires visitors from other countries to be fully vaccinated to travel into the country. Djokovic's biographer recently said that Djokovic would likely get the vaccine.

"Rafael Nadal's 21 is driving him, no question," Muksch told Serbian TV, per Yahoo Sport. "What you hear from his environment, I think he's getting vaccinated."

Djokovic has won the BNP Paribas Open champion five times.

The full player list can be viewed at bnpparibasopen.com/players/list.