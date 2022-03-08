World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from BNP Paribas Open

World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open due to an elbow injury.

Check Out Our BNP Paribas Open Section For More Coverage

"I am extremely disappointed and sad to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open. I was looking forward to playing in Indian Wells very much but unfortunately, I won't be able to do so this year. I have had a pain in my arm on and off since Doha which today intensified overnight and together with my team I had to make a very tough decision to withdraw. I will focus on getting the right treatment as soon as possible and I hope I can be back on the court soonest."

France's Alize Cornet will move into Krejcikova's space in the draw, as she is the next player in line to be seeded.

Officials also confirmed that a "Lucky Loser" from qualifying will move into Cornet's space in the draw once qualifying is complete.

Krejcikova was also set to take part in Tuesday's Eisenhower Cup. She has been replaced by World No. 42 Amanda Anisimova.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing BNP Paribas Open updates.