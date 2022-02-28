Naomi Osaka headlines the return of Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells

The Eisenhower Cup will return to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on 2022 International Women’s Day to kick off the BNP Paribas Open.

The Eisenhower Cup is a one-night $150,000 winner-take-all event. The format consists of first to ten-point tie-break matches. The event will be an eight-player single elimination draw, with a total of seven matches being held during the course of the evening.

The Eisenhower Cup made its debut in 2019. It was scheduled to return in 2020, however, the pandemic changed those plans.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at Stadium 2.

Former World No. 1 and 2018 BNP Paribas Open champion Naomi Osaka will headline the competition.

Joining her are some of the biggest names on the WTA Tour, including defending BNP Paribas Open champion Paula Badosa and 2015 champion Simona Halep, World No. 4 and World No. 27 respectively, as well as World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. World No. 6 Maria Sakkari; World No. 10 Ons Jabeur; and 19-year-old phenom and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will also compete in the charity event.

One additional participant in the Eisenhower Cup will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefiting a local women’s charitable organization. Tickets are limited to four per customer.

The 2022 BNP Paribas Open will be held from March 7 to March 20. The tournament will feature Osaka, Novak Djokovic, 2022 Australian Open champions Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty, and many of tennis' top-ranked players.

