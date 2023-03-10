BNP Paribas Open resumes after rain temporarily suspends play

Play has resumed at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens following a nearly two-hour delay due to rain.

The BNP Paribas Open was delayed at around 4:15 p.m.

Play has temporarily been suspended due to rain.



Further updates will be provided as they become available. #TennisParadise — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 11, 2023

Strong effort here to try and dry these courts out as 2nd round play at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN has been suspended due to rain. Stay with us on @KESQ for the latest updates. @Qassignmentdesk @BaileyKESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/KuRHBIzuQ0 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 11, 2023

Play resumed at around 6:15 p.m.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.

Here comes the rain! pic.twitter.com/wDHK7GSWwP — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) March 10, 2023

"Accumulation estimates aren't very impressive for the desert but don't be caught off guard by spotty showers into the night, tapering into Saturday morning," Haley wrote in her forecast article.

