Game 3: CV Firebirds look to take commanding lead over Milwaukee Admirals in Western Conference Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds travel to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals series Tuesday.

Puck drop for Game 3 is 5 p.m. PT. You can join fellow Firebird fans at a watch party hosted at Spotlight 29 Casino.

Firebirds-Admirals Game 3 of @TheAHL WCF tonight in Milwaukee. I'll be LIVE at @29casino for the viewing party. CV is looking to take a commanding 3-0 series with a win. Puck drop is 5pm local time. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/Z0PKgxXZZH — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 4, 2024

With a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Firebirds have a chance to really lock down the series with a win on the road. The Firebirds have won 8 straight games in the Calder Cup playoffs, but the Admirals have been good at home, amassing a 5-1 home record throughout the playoffs.

The Firebirds beat the Admirals 3-1 in Game 2 in front of a sold-out Acrisure Arena, thanks in part to Goaltender Chris Driedger's 31 saves and goals by Andrew Poturalski, Ryker Evans, and Kole Lind.

The Coachella Valley defeated Milwaukee 2-1 in Game 1 with John Hayden scoring two goals and Chris Driedger's 37 saves.

The Firebirds are looking to send off head coach Dan Bylsma with a Calder Cup. Bylsma was introduced as Seattle Kraken head coach on Tuesday. He will remain with the team through the remainder of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Milwaukee will host the next three games (Game 5 if necessary) in the best-of-seven series. Watch parties will be hosted at Spotlight 29 Casino.

On the other end of the country, the defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears hold a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Monsters. Game 3 in this series is also on Tuesday.

The winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will meet the winner of the Western Conference Final in the Calder Cup Finals.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Firebirds and their quest for the Calder Cup.