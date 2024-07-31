Skip to Content
Firebirds

Coachella Valley Firebirds introduce Derek Laxdal as new head coach

KESQ
By
New
Published 6:17 PM

Derek Laxdal was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday.

Laxdal, 58, is the Firebirds' second-ever head coach.

"We're really looking forward to, obviously, building on the program that's in place here. The success that the organization has had over the last two years is incredible and part of our goal is to obviously take it to the next level," Laxdal said.

Laxdal comes to the Coachella Valley after a lifetime in the sport which included a playing career in the NHL followed by coaching stings across the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Western Hockey League, and Ontario Hockey League.

He spent the last two years as head coach of the Oshawa Generals in the OHL, guiding the team to a record of 40-19-9 and a berth in the league finals this past season. He is also the reigning coach of the year for the OHL.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on the Firebirds.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content