Coachella Valley Firebirds bolster roster by signing forward Cade Borchardt

The Coachella Valley Firebirds today announced the signing of forward Cade Borchardt for the 2024-25 season.

Borchardt recorded a league-leading combined total among rookies of 24 goals and 53 assists in 71 regular season games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. In addition to those totals, the 26-year-old also scored five goals and six assists in 18 postseason games, securing a position on the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

In signing for the Firebirds, the Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate, Borchardt joins goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine and center Max Andreev as the third new 2024-25 addition from the Mavericks.

Prior to his professional career, Borchardt played 121 games across four seasons for Minnesota State University - Mankato, captaining the team for his senior year. The Burnsville, Minnesota native scored 29 goals and 56 assists throughout his collegiate career.

He also has junior hockey experience with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede and Madison Capitols on his resume.

Borchardt is the sixth forward that the Firebirds have signed or re-signed in August, following Ian McKinnon, Cam Morrison, Damien Giroux, Andreev and Jackson Berezowski.