CV Firebirds sign ECHL’s rookie scoring Leader Cade Borchardt

The Coachella Valley Firebirds today announced the signing of center Cade Borchardt, the ECHL's leading scorer among rookies in the 2023-24 season.

Borchardt had 77 points on 24 goals and 53 assists in 71 regular- season games with the Kansas City Mavericks, the ECHL affiliate of the Firebirds' NHL parent team, the Seattle Kraken, and was selected for the league's All-Rookie Team.

The Burnsville, Minnesota native had five goals and six assists in 18 playoff games as Kansas City advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals, where it losr the best-of-seven series to the Florida Everblades four games to one.

The 26-year-old is the third member of the Mavericks to sign with the Firebirds during the offseason, joining goaltender Jack LaFontaine and center Max Andreev.

Borchardt had 29 goals and 56 assists in 121 games in four seasons with Minnesota State University Mankato after playing junior hockey with the United States Hockey League's Sioux Falls Stampede and Madison Capitols.