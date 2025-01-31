Firebirds forward Jani Nyman to replace teammate in AHL All-Star Classic

Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jani Nyman was selected as a replacement player for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, the team announced today.

Nyman will replace defenseman Cale Fleury on the Pacific Division roster.



Nyman, a rookie, leads all first-year players in the American Hockey League with 16 goals this season.

The 20-year-old is replacing Firebirds defenseman Cale Fleury, who received a call-up to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. Nyman himself was selected by the Kraken, the Firebirds' NHL parent franchise, with the 49th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The AHL All-Star Classic is set to take place in Acrisure Arena for the first time, with an All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday before Monday's All-Star Challenge.