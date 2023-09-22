Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Play of the Week Nominees for week 6

KESQ
By
Published 11:25 PM

Vote for your favorite! You can vote once every hour. Voting closes Monday at 2:00 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: High School Football

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content