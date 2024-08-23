Local football player airlifted to hospital after injury during game

A medical helicopter landed in the middle of a field after a player sustained a serious injury during the game between Coachella Valley and Xavier Prep game on Friday night.

Details remain limited. The game was temporarily delayed as the helicopter landed on the field.

CAL FIRE confirmed one juvenile patient was airlifted to the local hospital.

Witnesses report he appeared to be suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

