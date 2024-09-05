BLSS: Week 3 high school football schedule
We're onto week 3 of the local football season. Check out the schedule below:
Thursday, September 5
- Xavier Prep at Notre Dame
- La Quinta at Rancho Verde
- Twentynine Palms at Victor Valley
Friday, September 6
- Eisenhower at Palm Springs
- Eldorado at Coachella Valley
- Citrus Hill at Desert Hot Springs
- Desert Christian Academy at Desert Mirage
- Serrano at Yucca Valley
- Palm Desert at Elsinore
- Shadow Hills at Yucaipa
- Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz
- Indio at Barstow
