BLSS: Week 3 high school football schedule

We're onto week 3 of the local football season. Check out the schedule below:

Thursday, September 5

Xavier Prep at Notre Dame

La Quinta at Rancho Verde

Twentynine Palms at Victor Valley

Friday, September 6

Eisenhower at Palm Springs

Eldorado at Coachella Valley

Citrus Hill at Desert Hot Springs

Desert Christian Academy at Desert Mirage

Serrano at Yucca Valley

Palm Desert at Elsinore

Shadow Hills at Yucaipa

Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz

Indio at Barstow

