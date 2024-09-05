Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Week 3 high school football schedule

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:23 PM
Published 6:17 PM

We're onto week 3 of the local football season. Check out the schedule below:

Thursday, September 5

  • Xavier Prep at Notre Dame
  • La Quinta at Rancho Verde
  • Twentynine Palms at Victor Valley

Friday, September 6

  • Eisenhower at Palm Springs
  • Eldorado at Coachella Valley
  • Citrus Hill at Desert Hot Springs
  • Desert Christian Academy at Desert Mirage
  • Serrano at Yucca Valley
  • Palm Desert at Elsinore
  • Shadow Hills at Yucaipa
  • Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz
  • Indio at Barstow

Stay with the News Channel 3 sports team for complete coverage of local high school football throughout the season.

Check Out Our Coverage of Week 2

The Best Local Sports Show with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito airs every Friday night during the season. Tune in for highlights from week 3.

Article Topic Follows: High School Football

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content