Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Week 4 high school football schedule

By
Updated
today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:33 PM

It's week 4 of the local high school football season! Several games were canceled this week due to air quality concerns from Southern California wildfires, however, we do still have several games that will be played Friday night.

Friday, September 13

  • Shadow Hills at Desert Hot Springs
  • Sultana at La Quinta
  • Ramona at Rancho Mirage
  • Rialto at Indio
  • Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley
  • Palm Springs at Canyon
  • Desert Mirage at Hamilton

Saturday, September 14

Canyon Springs at Cathedral City

Thursday, September 12

DCA - 47@Desert Chapel - 26F

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito at 11:00 p.m. for scores, highlights, reaction, and more.

Article Topic Follows: High School Football

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content