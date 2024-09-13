BLSS: Week 4 high school football schedule
It's week 4 of the local high school football season! Several games were canceled this week due to air quality concerns from Southern California wildfires, however, we do still have several games that will be played Friday night.
Friday, September 13
- Shadow Hills at Desert Hot Springs
- Sultana at La Quinta
- Ramona at Rancho Mirage
- Rialto at Indio
- Palo Verde Valley at Coachella Valley
- Palm Springs at Canyon
- Desert Mirage at Hamilton
Saturday, September 14
Canyon Springs at Cathedral City
Thursday, September 12
|DCA - 47
|@
|Desert Chapel - 26
|F
