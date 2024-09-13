BLSS: Week 4 high school football schedule

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito at 11:00 p.m. for scores, highlights, reaction, and more.

Week 4 ball. Palm Desert, 29 Palms, Yucca Valley all had their games cancelled. Cathedral City had their game postponed to Saturday 6pm. All due to air quality from fires. pic.twitter.com/857evBGDkb

It's week 4 of the local high school football season! Several games were canceled this week due to air quality concerns from Southern California wildfires, however, we do still have several games that will be played Friday night.

