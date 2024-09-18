Xavier Prep quarterback King Pellum and father Roman discuss status, concern for safety protocols going forward

Xavier Prep sophomore quarterback King Pellum and his father Roman visited the KESQ studio on Wednesday to discuss King's status and concern for safety protocols going forward.

NEW: We're hearing from King Pellum and his father Roman for the first time since the Xavier Prep QB had to be airlifted from a football game back on August 30th at Coachella Valley HS. King is out of concussion protocol but student-athlete safety remains paramount. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/WsdEvQAi1Z — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 19, 2024

King was airlifted from the first game of the season on Aug. 30 at Coachella Valley High School. He's currently out of concussion protocol and expected to return to the field soon.

Watch the full interview tonight at 10:00 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.