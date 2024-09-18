Skip to Content
High School Football

Xavier Prep quarterback King Pellum and father Roman discuss status, concern for safety protocols going forward

Xavier Prep sophomore quarterback King Pellum and his father Roman visited the KESQ studio on Wednesday to discuss King's status and concern for safety protocols going forward.

King was airlifted from the first game of the season on Aug. 30 at Coachella Valley High School. He's currently out of concussion protocol and expected to return to the field soon.

Watch the full interview tonight at 10:00 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

