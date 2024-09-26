BLSS: Week 6 high school football schedule
We're at Week 6 of the high school football season! Check out the schedule below.
THURSDAY 9/26
- Palm Desert at Yucaipa, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY 9/27
- Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs
- Twentynine Palms at Desert Mirage
- Xavier Prep at Aquinas
- Vista del Lago at La Quinta
- West Valley (Hemet) at Indio
- Cathedral City at San Gorgonio
- Coachella Valley at Franklin
- Desert Christian Academy at California Military Institute
- Desert Chapel at Banning
Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito every Friday at 11:00 p.m. for scores, highlights, reaction, and more.