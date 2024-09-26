BLSS: Week 6 high school football schedule

We're at Week 6 of the high school football season! Check out the schedule below.

THURSDAY 9/26

Palm Desert at Yucaipa, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY 9/27

Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs

Twentynine Palms at Desert Mirage

Xavier Prep at Aquinas

Vista del Lago at La Quinta

West Valley (Hemet) at Indio

Cathedral City at San Gorgonio

Coachella Valley at Franklin

Desert Christian Academy at California Military Institute

Desert Chapel at Banning

