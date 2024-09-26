Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Week 6 high school football schedule

Published 5:27 PM

We're at Week 6 of the high school football season! Check out the schedule below.

THURSDAY 9/26

  • Palm Desert at Yucaipa, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY 9/27

  • Yucca Valley at Desert Hot Springs
  • Twentynine Palms at Desert Mirage
  • Xavier Prep at Aquinas
  • Vista del Lago at La Quinta
  • West Valley (Hemet) at Indio
  • Cathedral City at San Gorgonio
  • Coachella Valley at Franklin
  • Desert Christian Academy at California Military Institute
  • Desert Chapel at Banning

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito every Friday at 11:00 p.m. for scores, highlights, reaction, and more.

Jesus Reyes

