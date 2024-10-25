BLSS: Week 10 high school football schedule

We're at week 10 of the high school football season! Below is the schedule for this week's games. Check back in for updates on scores.

FRIDAY 10/25

La Quinta at Shadow Hills

Palm Desert at Palm Springs

Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage

Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley

DHS at Desert Mirage

Banning at Cathedral City

THURSDAY 10/24

Indio - 14 at 29 Palms - 0

at 29 Palms - 0 DCA - 40 at Hamilton - 31

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito tonight at 11:00 p.m. for final scores, highlights, post-game reactions, and more.