BLSS: Week 10 high school football schedule
We're at week 10 of the high school football season! Below is the schedule for this week's games. Check back in for updates on scores.
FRIDAY 10/25
- La Quinta at Shadow Hills
- Palm Desert at Palm Springs
- Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage
- Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley
- DHS at Desert Mirage
- Banning at Cathedral City
THURSDAY 10/24
- Indio - 14 at 29 Palms - 0
- DCA - 40 at Hamilton - 31
