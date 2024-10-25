Skip to Content
High School Football

BLSS: Week 10 high school football schedule

KESQ
By
New
Published 4:54 PM

We're at week 10 of the high school football season! Below is the schedule for this week's games. Check back in for updates on scores.

FRIDAY 10/25

  • La Quinta at Shadow Hills
  • Palm Desert at Palm Springs
  • Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage
  • Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley
  • DHS at Desert Mirage
  • Banning at Cathedral City

THURSDAY 10/24

  • Indio - 14 at 29 Palms - 0
  • DCA - 40 at Hamilton - 31

Watch the Best Local Sports Show with Blake Arthur and Kenji Ito tonight at 11:00 p.m. for final scores, highlights, post-game reactions, and more.

Article Topic Follows: High School Football

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content