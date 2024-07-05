Palm Springs Power defeat PSCL All-Stars 5-4 on Fourth of July

The Palm Springs Power defeated the PSCL All-Stars 5-4 on the Fourth of July.

The All-Stars would get on the scoreboard first, but the Power would answer right back in the bottom of the second with a one-rbi single from second baseman Cody Kashimoto.

The Power would score one run in both the fifth and sixth innings to cut down the deficit to one.

The Power heated up in the bottom of the eighth, as left fielder Ely Brown drove in Kashimoto to tie the game, and first baseman Austin Haller drove in Brown to give them their first lead of the day.

The bottom of the eighth is when the @PSPowerBaseball heated up and gave the team their first lead of the day. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/vw5C3qawTT — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 5, 2024

Up 5-4, Pitcher Kyle Mosley sealed the deal and closed out the game for the @PSPowerBaseball @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/IA4vXqL3Ff — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 5, 2024

The Power's victory over the PSCL All-Stars marks their 22nd consecutive win, maintaining their undefeated season and extending their franchise-record to 41 straight wins.

