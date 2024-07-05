Skip to Content
Palm Springs Power defeat PSCL All-Stars 5-4 on Fourth of July

Published 12:15 AM

The Palm Springs Power defeated the PSCL All-Stars 5-4 on the Fourth of July.

The All-Stars would get on the scoreboard first, but the Power would answer right back in the bottom of the second with a one-rbi single from second baseman Cody Kashimoto.

The Power would score one run in both the fifth and sixth innings to cut down the deficit to one.

The Power heated up in the bottom of the eighth, as left fielder Ely Brown drove in Kashimoto to tie the game, and first baseman Austin Haller drove in Brown to give them their first lead of the day.

The Power's victory over the PSCL All-Stars marks their 22nd consecutive win, maintaining their undefeated season and extending their franchise-record to 41 straight wins.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power.

Kenji Ito

