Gonzaga and USC set to face off in exhibition game at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, California (KESQ) - Get ready for an epic basketball showdown at Acrisure Arena on October 26, as the No. 5-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the USC Trojans.

This pre-season exhibition supports a good cause, with proceeds benefiting Eisenhower Health’s Cardiovascular Institute.

Tickets go on sale October 11, with prices starting at $25.

“We’re excited to play a high-quality program like USC in such a spectacular location,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “I know we have a lot of fans in the area that are thrilled for the game. We are also grateful to play for such a worthy cause and help anyway we can. This will be a great way for our team to get ready for the season.”

USC Head Coach Eric Musselman echoed Coach Few’s sentiments, adding: “We are really excited for the opportunity to play Gonzaga at Acrisure Arena. Gonzaga is one of the best programs in the country, and Mark Few is one of the best leaders in the country. This exhibition game will be a great test for our team and allow us to compete against a very well-coached team prior to the start of our non-conference schedule.”

All ticket holders will receive complimentary tickets to the upcoming Acrisure Series in November.

The series features both women’s and men’s college basketball teams taking place over four days. November 26 – 29, 2024